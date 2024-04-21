ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

LON ASC opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £425.77 million, a P/E ratio of -167.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 474,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,725,360 ($2,147,840.16). 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

