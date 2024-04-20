CNB Bank Has $242,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

