J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

