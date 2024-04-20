iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 315,241 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

