PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.