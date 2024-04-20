PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PABGet Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

