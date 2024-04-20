Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.
NYSE BXP opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
