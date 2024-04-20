Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BXP opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.