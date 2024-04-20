Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $181.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average is $168.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

