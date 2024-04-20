Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Up 0.2%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.29). 86,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 249,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.55 ($0.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.45 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,204.37). In related news, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,204.37). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 33,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,292.05). Insiders have purchased a total of 68,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,709 over the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

