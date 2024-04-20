Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Up 0.2%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €38.74 ($41.21) and last traded at €38.30 ($40.74). Approximately 1,630,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.23 ($40.67).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.