Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 448101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 15.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

