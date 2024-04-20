abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

FCO opened at $5.51 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

