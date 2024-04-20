U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.