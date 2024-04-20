Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSE:ELMD opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $124.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.43. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electromed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Electromed by 15.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

