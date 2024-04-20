Lisa Anson Acquires 115,000 Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Anson purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,884.35).

On Thursday, April 11th, Lisa Anson bought 399,000 shares of Redx Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £31,920 ($39,736.09).

Redx Pharma stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Friday. Redx Pharma Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.06.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating fibrotic disease, cancer, and the emerging area of cancer-associated fibrosis in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops zelasudil (RXC007), a selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple interstitial lung diseases and cancer-associated fibrosis; RXC008, a potential first-in-class GI-targeted ROCK inhibitor that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of fibrostenotic Crohn's disease; and zamaporvint (RXC004), a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand dependent cancers.

