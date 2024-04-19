Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 596,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

