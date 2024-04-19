Zhang Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.79. 1,680,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,601. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.