104,931 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,381,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 797,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $55.42. 2,899,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.