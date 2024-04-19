Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 1.8 %

ADBE stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.61. 1,523,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

