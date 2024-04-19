Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $134.92 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.