ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

OGS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 168,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

