Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 953 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,468,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $65.10. 637,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,107. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $68.31.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

