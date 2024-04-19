Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 334,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,098. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

