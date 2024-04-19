Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 3,978,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,901. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.