Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. 902,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

