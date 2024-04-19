Calamos Advisors LLC Has $26.24 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.25. 471,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

