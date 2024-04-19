Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 1.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $968.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
