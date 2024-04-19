Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 1.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $968.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

