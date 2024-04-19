Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. 211,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.