Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. 211,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $115.32.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
