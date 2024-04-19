HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 63,409 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,412,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.02. The stock had a trading volume of 321,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,705. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

