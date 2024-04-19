Family CFO Inc Acquires 8,776 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 42,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,485. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

