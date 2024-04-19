Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.11. The stock had a trading volume of 402,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.24.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

