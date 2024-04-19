ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.81. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,225,230 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

