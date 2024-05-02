Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $165,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $118.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

