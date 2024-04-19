Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.82. The stock had a trading volume of 306,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $495.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.36.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

