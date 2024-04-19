Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 199,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

