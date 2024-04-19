William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

