Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

United Airlines stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

