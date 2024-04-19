AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $473.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

