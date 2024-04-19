Barclays Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $150.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

TSM stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,746,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $671.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

