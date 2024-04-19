Matador Resources to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of MTDR opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $71.08.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
