AIA Group Ltd Sells 8,842 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

