Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 5,991 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $45.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $48.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

