Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 14,735 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.