Desjardins Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.10 million.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Gitlab’s Slide Has Created a Temporary 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.