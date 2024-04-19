Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

