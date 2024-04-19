Advantage Energy (AAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.34.

View Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.