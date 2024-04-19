Citigroup Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut their target price on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

