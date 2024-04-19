Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.58 on Friday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ichor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ichor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.