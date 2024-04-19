Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $5,622.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,888.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.48 or 0.00746917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00125501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00182242 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00103548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,565,287 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

