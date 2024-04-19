First Merchants Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRMEP)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRMEP stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

