First Merchants Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRMEP)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
First Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of FRMEP stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.
First Merchants Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.