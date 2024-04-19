Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMX. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.42.

CarMax stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

